Information sought on attempted bank robber

A man tried to rob the Chase Bank branch at 204 E. Pettit Ave. on Wednesday but didn't get any cash, according to police.

Fort Wayne police said they responded to an alarm indicating a bank robbery about 1:50 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed the teller a note but left before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to call the city police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Coroner identifies work-site victim

The Allen County coroner identified a man who died Tuesday when he was buried in a trench at Franklin Avenue and Huffman Street.

The accident occurred about 2:15 p.m.

Michael Ramos, 50, of Fort Wayne died from asphyxia due to chest compression, the coroner said. Ramos' manner of death was ruled an accident.

Ramos – described as an excavation worker – was trapped underneath about 8 feet of gravel in a trench about 20 feet deep, officials said.

It is believed he was laying pipe for a sewer line, officials said.

Police search for credit card thief

Indiana State Police are asking the public's help to identify a man they say used a stolen credit card to make several purchases in the Fort Wayne area.

Security cameras captured the man March 11 at Kroger, 6002 St. Joe Road, state police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective Clint Hetrick at 260-449-7405 or the state police Fort Wayne post at 260-432-8661.

NY man accused of misconduct

Abdul Sawwan, 20, from Buffalo, New York, is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

A 14-year-old girl told police she met her seducer online and slept with him in November, according to documents filed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court.

A second tryst occurred the next night about 3 a.m., the same time as the night before, court records said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

