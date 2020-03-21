Armed man taken after barricading self in home

The Fort Wayne SWAT team subdued an armed 49-year-old man inside a home in the 6400 block of Margot Way on the city's northeast side, police said.

Gregory Bailey had reportedly fired shots inside the home around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from John Chambers, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. Others left to call 911. Officers including those from the Crisis Response Team and the air support unit tried to contact Bailey.

The Crisis Response Team spoke to him for several hours before the SWAT team was able to enter the home and take Bailey into custody. The man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Chambers said.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

