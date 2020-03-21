No one hurt in Baldwin Creek Apartments fire

Fort Wayne firefighters evacuated half a building at the Baldwin Creek Apartments Saturday after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a first-level apartment around 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the Hobson Road complex to find black smoke and flames at the apartment’s windows and one person self-evacuated, according to a Fort Wayne Fire Department news release.

No one was hurt. Smoke filled the hallways and fire crews worked to ventilate the smoke after the fire was brought under control.

Multiple apartments were cleared as crews fought the fire, which caused heavy fire damage and moderate water and smoke damage to the unit.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, and remains under investigation.

