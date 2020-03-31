1 injured, 1 flees 3-vehicle crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and South Hanna Street.

At 1:41 p.m. Monday, police responded to the intersection where three vehicles were reportedly involved, but the driver of one vehicle – an SUV – had fled. The driver was last seen walking north.

The other two vehicles were a van and a medium-sized sedan.

Emergency workers found a man in the SUV's passenger seat was injured. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he was determined to have life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the van and sedan did not report injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the SUV was traveling east on Paulding Road and attempted to turn left.

The van, also traveling east on Paulding, collided with the SUV, sending it into the sedan, which was sitting in the southbound lane on Hanna Street.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the police department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

SUV, dump truck collide; 1 serious

Two people were injured about 2:45 p.m. Monday in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck at the intersection of Wheelock and Flutter roads, police said.

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department reported the driver of the SUV was heading east on Flutter Road when it pulled into the path of the dump truck, which was heading north on Wheelock Road.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries, but her passenger was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The sheriff's department is investigating the crash.