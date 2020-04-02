2002 stabbing suspect extradited; court today

Holly Boisvert, charged with the 2002 stabbing death of Stacy DeGrandchamp, will appear in court today after being extradited from Wisconsin.

Boisvert, 33, was charged with murder March 24 in Allen County, where the late-night stabbing occurred Aug. 15, 2002, at a backyard party in the 1300 block of Guthrie Street.

On March 25, Fort Wayne homicide detectives Brian Martin and Ben MacDonald traveled to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Boisvert was arrested by local police.

Jamie McMillen, DeGrandchamp's cousin, said at the time of the killing that DeGrandchamp was 17 and Boisvert was 16. McMillen said she and some of DeGrandchamp's “real best friends” wanted to attend the court hearing but were told the hearing will be closed to public because of COVID-19.

Heart attack killed driver, 80: Coroner

An 80-year-old Fort Wayne woman involved in a two-car crash in New Haven on Jan. 26 had a heart attack and died from natural causes, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Joyce E. Eckelbarger was driving in the 1600 block of Minnich Road about 9:30 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a pickup truck, New Haven police have said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck's driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were deemed to be not life-threatening.