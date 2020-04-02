Shooting suspect arrested in Illinois

A disabled man who said he was trying to help a mother of four reportedly told police Gregory Vaughn Jr. had been threatening to shoot him for more than a year.

At 3:40 p.m. March 3 in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail at Villa Capri Apartments, the threat became reality as witnesses said they saw Vaughn, 32, walk to the driver's side of Anthony Davis Jr.'s black Cadillac CTS and pump 14 rounds into the car window, according to court documents.

Vaughn, who lived at that address, was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Fort Wayne. He was charged Wednesday in Allen Superior court with attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

Davis was struck by seven to eight of those bullets but was able to drive to the nearest fire station for help. Davis, taken to a hospital in serious condition, is paralyzed, cannot use his legs and relies on a wheelchair for personal mobility, documents said. He was trapped as he watched Vaughn approach, police said.

Vaughn was apparently looking for his kids that day and got a ride from a witness who told Fort Wayne homicide Detective Donald Lewis he drove Vaughn to the apartment complex, records said.

He picked up Vaughn – also known as “Savage,” charging documents said – at 11:30 a.m. and drove him to multiple locations looking for Vaughn's children. When Vaughn realized his children were not at the Fox Point Trail address, he asked his driver to take him to a bus stop where he thought his children might be, court documents said.

Vaughn saw his children get off the bus and then told his driver he could leave. But as they were leaving the apartment complex, Vaughn saw Davis' Cadillac enter, documents said.

“That's my babies' momma,” he told the driver and told him to follow the car. After the driver pulled four to five spaces behind the Cadillac, Vaughn grabbed the driver's 9 mm handgun, which was sitting on top of the center console, even as the driver told him to not to, court records said.

The driver told police he watched Vaughn go up to Davis, ask him his name twice and then open fire.

Vaughn then jumped into a light-colored four-door sedan and took off with the driver's gun, the man said, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver wasn't the only one who saw Vaughn shoot at the Cadillac. A neighbor heard multiple shots and looked out her window as the last shot was fired. She saw bullet holes in the Cadillac and Vaughn, the father of her neighbors' children, was standing by the bullet-riddled driver's window, she told investigators.

The mother of the children had gone into the apartment when Davis was shot, court documents said.

She said she'd broken up with Vaughn a year and a half ago, but Vaughn had warned her that if “he couldn't have her, he would not allow any other man to be with her,” the affidavit said.

She told Lewis that Vaughn had stabbed her on March 2, and she'd been hiding from him with Davis.

Davis said he allowed Vaughn's ex-girlfriend to stay with him “because Gregory Vaughn had battered her and cut her with a knife.” He drove her to the apartment complex to pick up her children from the school bus, court documents said.

But when he drove into the complex, he recognized “Greg” passing him as a passenger in another vehicle. A few days before he was shot, he had received a voice mail from Vaughn threatening to shoot and kill him, he said.

