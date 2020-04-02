Walkers find remains found in Kosciusko County

Remains thought to be human were found Thursday near a swamp on property west of State Road 13 and south of Old Road 30 in Kosciusko County.

People walking in the area called police after coming upon the remains around 3 p.m., said Sgt. Chris Francis, public information officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said the remains will be taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for examination. Crime scene investigators were also investigating the area, according to a news release. No further details were provided, as the incident remains under investigation.

