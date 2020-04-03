Police calls down since order to stay home

Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot early Thursday morning near East State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

The shootings reported at 1:17 a.m. are the first since the Indiana stay-at-home advisory went into effect March 24, according to detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide division.

Fort Wayne witnessed a steep dive in police calls for service last month, resulting in a decrease in misdemeanor and felony charges filed in Allen Superior Court.

In 2019, there were 384 calls made to police in the last week of March; this year, only 266.

“I think we just have less people out and about. People are home all day so (there are) less accidents and less burglary, etc.,” Sofia Rosales Scatena, FWPD public information officer, said in an email response Wednesday. “It still happens, but I think people are just keeping an eye on each other better these days. We hope the trend continues, even when we come out of this.”

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said “everyone is working on very reduced staff.”

However, McAlexander said it stands to reason that fewer crimes are being committed with most people abiding by the stay-at-home order.

With bars and stores closed, crimes connected to those establishments are reduced, including shoplifting, theft, driving while intoxicated, intoxication, burglary and resisting law enforcement.

Many charges are a result of traffic stops, McAlexander said.

John McGauley, court executive at Allen Superior Court, said the apparent reduction in filings in Allen Superior Court cannot be confirmed until quarterly reports are made to the state. Normally those reports are filed by the 10th of the month, he added.

“Everything that has a 72-hour deadline on our end is getting handled on time,” McGauley said. “It's no secret we're running skeleton crews at the Courthouse, but our folks are still working. We established about 80 VPN accounts to keep things moving during the Governor's stay-at-home order.” VPN, or Virtual Private Network, provides a secure connection between office and home.

Comparisons on the last three successive Thursdays show an incremental reduction in filed charges. On March 19, before the March 24 stay-at-home order, 39 people were charged with various felonies and misdemeanors. On March 26, two days after the stay-at-home advisory, the number of people charged dropped to 23. On Thursday, the number of people charged was seven.

John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry's office, said Fort Wayne police have been “focused on emergency responses during the pandemic. (Henry) is encouraged that the vast majority of residents are abiding by Gov. Holcomb's stay at home order.”

The TenPoint Coalition, a city-backed foot patrol that walks the streets of the Oxford neighborhood to help reduce crime and provide a link between police and citizens, has had to change its model somewhat, but is “positioned to hit the ground running when the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Perlich said.

