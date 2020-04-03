Woman accused of robbery with knife

A 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman was charged with armed robbery after being accused offorcing herself into a car parked at the Kroger on East Pettit Avenue, holding a knife to the driver's throat and taking off with the vehicle keys.

Tiffany Skinner, of the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, was charged Monday with armed robbery and criminal recklessness.

Skinner got in the vehicle Saturday about 7 p.m. while the victim was talking on her cellphone, according to court documents.

As Skinner held a pocketknife to the victim's neck, records said, she ordered the victim to get “gassed up” at the Kroger station in the same shopping complex and then return to the grocery parking lot, where some “guys” were waiting on her.

“You need to get out of the car, honey,” Skinner yelled at her, court records said, and grabbed for her keys. But as Skinner fled, the victim ran after her. A bystander came to the victim's aid and they both chased Skinner in the bystander's car. The victim “never lost sight of the defendant,” court documents said, and stayed close to Skinner until police arrived.

Police found the victim's car keys in bushes and Skinner's pocketknife in her purse.

Skinner told police that she thought she left her cellphone in the victim's vehicle, court documents said, and the device was found between the front passenger seat and center console.

Skinner was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Remains found in Kosciusko County

Remains thought to be human were found Thursday near a swamp on property west of Indiana 13 and south of Old Road 30 in Kosciusko County.

People walking in the area came upon the remains about 3 p.m. and called police, said Sgt. Chris Francis, public information officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said the remains will be taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for examination, according to a news release.

No further details were provided, as the incident remains under investigation.

Man hurt when Goldwing hits dog

A Fort Wayne man was taken to a hospital with injuries after a dog ran in front of his motorcycle Thursday.

Gerald Capeheart II, 70, was riding his 2020 Honda Goldwing 1800 on DeKalb County Road 64 about 2:45 p.m. when he told authorities a dog ran out into the road.

The motorcycle struck the dog, and Capeheart was thrown from the motorcycle, according to a news release from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Capeheart was wearing a helmet and complained of minor bleeding, bruising and shoulder pain. There was no condition provided on the dog.

