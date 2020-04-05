2 tell about the time they observed UFOs

After he saw the bright glowing object in the sky, he looked up again and saw two more similar, unidentified objects. One of the two was really close.

After the sighting, the Fort Wayne resident who lives in an apartment complex across from Eagle Marsh got into his truck and drove about 100 yards.

On that night in mid-November, he thought about who he could tell.

“Then I realized that, at no point, did those make a noise. If they were jets, I would have heard those jets, especially those two that were close to me,” he said.

The observer, a man in his 50s who works as a maintenance manager for a local church, is one of two local people who say they recently saw unidentified flying objects.

Neither observer wanted to identify themselves for fear of ridicule.

Two days after the sighting, the man in his 50s logged on to the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington and filed a report.

“I told three people,” the November observer said. “It's not something I want my bosses to know. I don't want your average person looking me up.”

A second observer in January said she didn't want to be “ridiculed. We just kept it amongst ourselves. I told my husband, but I never told anybody else. People usually make fun of it. They don't believe it.”

A short account of their experiences can be found in UFO Reporting Center's index by state. The nonprofit center investigates sightings of unidentified flying objects or alien contacts and has cataloged 125,000 reported UFO sightings since its founding in 1974, according to Peter Davenport, director. The center provides statistics and graphs to assist information seekers.

Davenport said people pretend, particularly in the government, that “this is all hogwash and nonsense (but) we have many reports from airline captains and airline employees.”

Since 1974 when the Reporting Center's hotline was created, Hoosiers have reported 1,634 UFO sightings, a sizable amount given the state's population of about 6.7 million. California with 40 million people has had 9,608; Illinois, 2,561 with 12.7 million people; Michigan, 2,282 with 10 million; and Ohio, 2,766 with 11.7 million.

Davenport adds the sightings to state lists once he has investigated them. For instance, the January sighting was posted Feb. 7. The last postings were made Feb. 25.

The U.S. hotspot for UFO sightings is Horry County, South Carolina, home to Myrtle Beach, Davenport said. North Carolina, as a state, has had 2,458 and has 10.5 million people.

“You'll see countless reports about people allegedly having witnessed red, orange or yellow lights,” Davenport said, referring to a phenomenon dating to the end of May 2012 when the Reporting Center started receiving frequent reports of those colors and amber or gold lights.

The November observer reported glowing discs that were “kind of a pumpkin orange, kind of like a fire color.” The discs did not blink.

“I know my avionics. There's nothing like this we've made that could fly with no noise. Nothing moves that fast.” Regular commercial airplanes have to have blinking lights, he added.

Less than two months after the November sighting, a family driving home Jan. 3, heading east on Vance Avenue around 11 p.m., witnessed a round or oval-shaped glowing object with a red light on it.

“It moved in different ways,” said the mother of four, who had two of her children and one of their teenage friends in the car when the first sighting occurred. She compared the distance of the UFO as comparable to a helicopter flying overhead at the Three Rivers Festival.

“It hovered and then it followed us all of the way home across Trier Road,” she said. “When (we) got out of the car, it was still kind of hovering, but kind of higher up.”

She'd always believed in UFOs and was a fan of Davenport, who appears on the radio show “Coast to Coast AM,” but the experience left her shaking a little, she said.

Two weeks later, she and her son saw what seemed to be the same UFO again while driving home.

“We were afraid to kind of look out, but we felt something else was there,” she said. “That scared us. We couldn't wait to get home.”

After they arrived home, she wanted to go outside to see if she could see it again, but her son begged her to stay in.

“Just get in the house, Mom, get in the house,” he told her.

Now they often search the sky for a UFO sighting, but the woman says she feels “weird about it.”

“You doubt yourself, (thinking) it was probably a drone.” Then she thinks, “no, it couldn't have been. The way it just moved. I've never seen anything move like that.”

Some members of the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society are open to the idea of extraterrestrial visitors.

President Larry Clifford believes earthly technology “is kind of primitive. We can't do interplanetary travel. We have stealth technology (like stealth fighter planes).

“Why wouldn't someone who could get here have stealth technology? I don't think it's a big joke.”

In the 1960s, one society member built his own shorter focal length telescope “to go out and find UFOs,” said Greg Jacobs, a member. Now it's stored at TekVenture in Fort Wayne, and Jacobs said he and another member would like to see it restored, at an estimated cost of about $500.

The telescope that measures 7 feet high and 5 by 3 feet on its footprint sits on a trailer and was also used to track comets, Jacobs said.

What UFO sightings mean is conjecture, said Davenport, who's spent 25 years researching UFOs.

“We're dealing with multiple populations and multiple types of alien creatures, so some may be good, some may be bad,” he said.

UFOs are more often seen at night and can be circles or spheres, ovals, triangles and other shapes. UFO visits can last seconds, minutes or hours, Davenport said.

An informal poll of 20 members taken at the January meeting of the Astronomical Society indicated three members believe in UFOs, three don't and 14 didn't respond.

Five said they believed that life exists on other planets, one said maybe, one no, and the rest declined to answer.

“There's a lot of things out there we don't know about,” Clifford said.

The November observer said he felt differently after he saw the objects; he has only told three people about the sightings.

“It's OK to think there's people visiting this world,” he said, “but it's different when you see it. That changes everything.”

jduffy@jg.net