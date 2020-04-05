Cigarettes likely cause of blaze

A fire that forced two people to escape from their apartment roof in Fort Wayne was likely started due to discarded cigarettes.

Fire Wayne Fire Department crews arrived at 1734 Richardson St. at 3:09 a.m. Saturday and found flames engulfing an outside stairway at the two-story building, officials said.

Seven adults made it out safely, but firefighters had to help two people and a dog escape from a porch roof.

The blaze traveled into the attic area of the apartment and also caused damage to a home next door, officials said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing people to spend more time at home, and that is great,” FWFD Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor said. “I would like to remind them to be careful while trying those new pandemic recipes (to) extinguish smoking materials completely and take a moment to check their smoke detectors.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control in an hour.

