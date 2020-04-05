Man shot in Burger King drive-thru

A fast food drive-thru became a crime scene Sunday when gunfire wounded a man in line.

Several Fort Wayne Police Department vehicles dotted parking lots near the Southgate Plaza Burger King as authorities investigated the shooting, which happened about 6:10 p.m.

Police at the Pettit Avenue scene provided a rough narrative about what happened: two vehicles were circling in the parking lot, and then at least one gunshot rang out.

A vehicle passenger in the drive-thru was hurt, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police expected video surveillance would provide more details. Detailed descriptions of a possible suspect or the vehicles circling the lot were not immediately available.

