Sunday, April 05, 2020 8:20 pm
Man shot in Burger King drive-thru
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
A fast food drive-thru became a crime scene Sunday when gunfire wounded a man in line.
Several Fort Wayne Police Department vehicles dotted parking lots near the Southgate Plaza Burger King as authorities investigated the shooting, which happened about 6:10 p.m.
Police at the Pettit Avenue scene provided a rough narrative about what happened: two vehicles were circling in the parking lot, and then at least one gunshot rang out.
A vehicle passenger in the drive-thru was hurt, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police expected video surveillance would provide more details. Detailed descriptions of a possible suspect or the vehicles circling the lot were not immediately available.
