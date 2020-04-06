High-speed chase ends in standoff

A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man was hospitalized for a 24-hour medical evaluation Sunday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a standoff on Illinois Road, Indiana State Police said.

The driver, whom police did not identify, attracted attention about 8 a.m. when a state trooper spotted a white Toyota passenger car speeding west on Washington Center Road near Lima Road, police said.

The trooper tried to stop the car, which quickly accelerated from 80 mph to 100 mph, police said.

That trooper abandoned pursuit, police said, but a second trooper became involved minutes later after seeing the same car traveling more erratically south on West County Line Road from the U.S. 30 intersection.

The Toyota passed the Steel Dynamics site at 115 mph, police added.

The driver led the trooper east on Illinois Road, slowing to speeds below 50 mph in the more congested area, police said.

Fort Wayne and Allen County police joined in the pursuit near the Scott Road intersection and took precautions to control traffic and prevent traffic problems, police said.

The Toyota came to a stop on Illinois Road west of Hadley Road, but the driver barricaded himself inside the car and refused to comply with officers' commands, police said.

Police tried to negotiate with the man for more than an hour but didn't reach a resolution, police said.

“As a result, in an effort to coordinate a safe tactical resolution to the situation, the Fort Wayne Police SWAT Team was called in to assume tactical command and control of the standoff,” police said. “This ultimately proved successful.”

The situation was resolved about 10 a.m. The driver was taken into custody without serious injury to himself or the officers involved, police said.

Police withheld the man's identity because of medical circumstances.

The criminal investigation will be turned over to the Allen County prosecutor, police said.

