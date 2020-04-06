The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 06, 2020 1:00 am

    Man shot while waiting at restaurant drive-thru

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    A fast-food drive-thru became a crime scene Sunday when gunfire wounded a man in line.

    Several Fort Wayne Police Department vehicles dotted parking lots near the Southgate Plaza Burger King as authorities investigated the shooting, which happened about 6:10 p.m.

    Police at the Pettit Avenue scene provided a rough narrative about what happened: Two vehicles were circling in the parking lot, and then at least one gunshot rang out.

    A vehicle passenger in the drive-thru was hurt, police said.

    The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

    Police expected video surveillance would provide more details.

    Descriptions of a suspect or the vehicles circling the lot were not immediately available.

