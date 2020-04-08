Fire heavily damages northeast-side home; woman escapes

A woman got out of a burning house tonight on Fort Wayne's northeast side after neighbors alerted her, firefighters said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called at 6:35 p.m. to 6019 Old Brook Drive, near Reed, St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads.

Firefighters found flames coming from an exterior wall near electric and gas meters. An attic above the garage was also engulfed in flames, the department said.

Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious and started from an outside malfunctioning electrical source.

Neighbors alerted the occupant who got out, but not before the blaze caused heavy damage, the department said.

No firefighters were injured.