Woman alerted to fire able to escape

A woman got out of a burning house on Fort Wayne's northeast side after neighbors alerted her Wednesday evening, firefighters said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called at 6:35 p.m. to 6019 Old Brook Drive, near St. Joe Center Road, between Maplecrest and Reed roads.

Firefighters found flames coming from an exterior wall near electric and gas meters. An attic above the garage was also engulfed in flames, the department said.

Investigators determined the fire started from an outside malfunctioning electrical source and was not suspicious.

The home sustained heavy damage, the fire department said.

No firefighters were injured.