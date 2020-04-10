Police seek armed robbers

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

The first robbery happened at 2:39 p.m. March 29 at the Arby's restaurant at 3524 E. State Blvd., the department said. The suspect is described as male, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

The second robbery happened March 31 against an individual at the Marathon gas station, 422 Spring St. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.