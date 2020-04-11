House fire now homicide inquiry

An investigation into an early-morning fire on the city's north side that claimed the lives of three people has been turned over to homicide detectives, police said.

Police were working with the Allen County coroner Friday to identify the three victims and the causes of their deaths, Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide division, said.

“At this point, it is safe to say that there is enough suspicion that the homicide unit is working this investigation,” Hughes said. “We would appreciate any information anyone may have concerning this incident.”

The fire at 1840 Rosemont Drive in the city's North Highlands section was discovered around 1 a.m. Friday by a city officer patrolling the area who called the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said fire crews arrived in less than four minutes and retrieved a victim who was still alive. The victim was taken to a hospital but later died from injuries.

“The crew did an excellent job placing themselves between the fire and bedrooms and pushed the fire away giving the victim a chance for survival,” O'Connor said. That victim is believed to have suffered thermal burns, he added.

“The lieutenant on Engine 7, Craig Smith, did an excellent job of managing the scene until backup arrived,” O'Connor added.

O'Connor could not comment on the fire investigation itself, because it is a police investigation. City police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena called the fire suspicious. Although the fire was deemed suspicious, the three deaths have not been declared homicides.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, as the home was being boarded up and an employee from the city's Neighborhood Code department put up a sign indicating the small one-story home was condemned, neighbor Melissa Helman said law enforcement was on the scene that morning ripping siding off the east side of the house. Helman said she overheard police talking about looking for bullet holes in the home, she said.

She said she was asked by a detective if she'd heard gunshots and she realized that's what she had awakened to around the time of the fire. She also heard a window shatter, Helman said.

The house was rented to two men about a month ago, Helman said.

Although she didn't know the men well, her boyfriend had helped them on and off, once making one of the men a sandwich. One of the men appeared to be in his 50s and the other in his 30s, Helman said.

Rosemont Drive is a quiet street with tidy homes. During the recent warmer weather, kids were out playing street hockey and neighbors were peacefully walking their dogs, Helman said.

A neighbor across the street who did not want to be identified said police were at the home often and that he'd witnessed one of the men recently being carried out on a gurney but didn't know why.

The neighbor said he first woke up to the smell of burning plastic. “Then I could see the flames coming out,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the detective bureau at 427-1201.

