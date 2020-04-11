Victim of Walmart beating in March dies

The man attacked with a baseball bat as he walked out of the Walmart on Apple Glen Boulevard a month ago has died.

DeMarcus Walker, 44, of Fort Wayne, died this morning, apparently while he was asleep, Larry Gist, a family friend and chairman of the local NAACP legal redress committee, said. Gist said he received a call from the family about 8 a.m.

The Allen County Coroner came to pick up Walker’s body from the distraught family, said Gist, who held a news conference with the family and media March 11, a few days after the March 7 attack. The family believed the attack was racially motivated and called it a hate crime.

Levi Arnold, 21, of Bluffton, was charged March 10 with attempted murder, aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

Walker, a maintenance supervisor at New Generation Management, was walking toward his car in the Walmart parking lot that morning when Arnold struck him while driving a 2009 red Chevy Impala. Arnold then got out of the car and beat Walker with a baseball bat.

The attack stopped when a bystander pulled a gun and told Arnold to stop. Arnold jumped back into his car and sped off just as police arrived and a chase ensued. Arnold was able to elude the police at that time, but was arrested by Fort Wayne homicide detectives a few hours later at his Bluffton home.

Before the attack, Arnold, who is white, was driving his car around the parking lot wearing a ski mask when he swerved toward and struck Walker, who is black, knocking him onto the vehicle's hood. Arnold had removed the car's license plate, court records said.

Walker, who was almost immediately flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for reconstructive surgery, was unrecognizable when his family saw him and he couldn't speak. He suffered "extensive head and facial injuries, including multiple skull and facial fractures, loss of consciousness and loss of several teeth," court records said.

When he was released from the hospital Monday, he was able to walk and talk, Gist said. No cause of death was available Saturday.

On March 31, Arnold was declared indigent, according to court documents, and will be represented by a public defender at the county’s expense.

Fort Wayne police were not able to link Arnold to any racist ideology through social media contacts or his belongings.

His hearing scheduled on April 15 was rescheduled for May 6. Arnold was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $165,000 bail.

jduffy@jg.net