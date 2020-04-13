1 dead in off-road vehicle crash

The driver of an off-road vehicle was arrested Saturday evening in Kosciusko County after leaving the scene of a crash. The passenger in the ORV has died.

Emergency responders were called just after 7:40 p.m., to EMS R4 just east of Ridinger Lake, a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Dispatchers were told in a 911 call that the passenger fell out of the ORV while it was making a turn. The ORV then overturned, pinning the man. Dispatchers were also told the passenger was not responding, the statement said. A passerby was able to move the ORV off the man and began to administer CPR. The driver of the ORV then fled the scene.

The passenger, Jason Tolle, 45, of Pierceton was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, where he died from blunt force trauma, the DNR said in the release.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the ORV was driven by Joel Zehner, 39, when the crash happened.

Whitley County sheriff deputies found the ORV abandoned three miles from the scene, the statement said. A Whitley County K-9 tracked Zehner to a campsite where Zehner displayed a firearm.

Police were able to convince Zehner to put down the firearm around 9:15 p.m. and he was taken into custody without further incident.

2 Milford women die in 2-car crash

Two Milford women died in a crash in Kosciusko County on Saturday.

At 4:43 p.m., Beverly A. Flannery, 73, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Montana west on County Road 225 when she entered into the path of a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Karlee Rae Marshall, 31, of Warsaw, who was heading south on Packerton Road, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

The front end of the Journey struck the passenger side of the Montana in the intersection, causing Flannery's vehicle to overturn. A Lutheran Air ambulance was called to the scene because of the severity of the injuries.

Flannery and her front-seat passenger, Linda A. Musselman, 78, were pronounced dead by the Kosciusko County coroner, the release said. Marshall was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.