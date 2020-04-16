Murder charge filed in death in house fire

A man told police he saw J. Trinidad Ramirez II shoot Marcos Ildefonso Casares during a fight before setting fire to a blanket on a love seat in a Rosemont Drive home where two other men were found dead.

Ramirez, 31, of the 3400 block of South Calhoun Street, with ties to East Chicago and Akron, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in Casares' death.

Fort Wayne firefighters arrived at 1840 Rosemont Drive early Friday to find Casares, 37, dead on the floor inside the front door. A patrolling police officer who noticed smoke coming from the home called firefighters about 1 a.m.

As firefighters fought the blaze, they found two more victims. Doak Stanley McBride, 51, was found lying on the couch in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Gregory Call, 32, was discovered in a bedroom and taken to a hospital where he died.

Neither the cause nor manner of death has been determined in the deaths of McBride or Call and no charges have been filed in their deaths.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne police detectives Jeff Marsee and Donald Lewis interviewed the witness they'd been able to trace through phone records, court documents said.

The witness, who was not formally named in the probable cause affidavit, told the detectives he picked up Ramirez at his girlfriend's house and they went to the Rosemont Drive home. At that time, he said he saw “an old man sleeping on the couch,” court records said.

About 10:30 p.m., a few hours before Casares was killed, the witness, Ramirez and Casares drove to a Phil's One Stop where the witness bought two cases of Natural Ice beer.

They started drinking and, while the witness sat on the love seat, Ramirez and Casares stood. As the two men talked, they started to yell at each other. Ramirez and Casares then got into a fight and the witness said he saw Casares pull a gun, court documents said.

Ramirez then charged at Casares and both men fell to the floor. When Casares lost control of the gun, Ramirez grabbed it and started shooting, court records said.

When Ramirez first shot Casares, Ramirez was on top of him. Then he stood up and continued to shoot Casares as he lie on the floor. The witness believed eight shots were fired, court documents said.

The witness said he picked up beer cans and put them in a box the beer came in and put it into his Nissan Altima. He said Ramirez used a lighter to set fire to a blanket on the love seat, records said.

The witness said Ramirez pushed him out the door and didn't act as if he was worried about the others in the house even though the fire was set, documents said. The witness said he became scared of Ramirez after watching him shoot Casares then start a fire with others in the house.

At Wayne Street near South Anthony Boulevard, Ramirez threw Casares' cellphone out of the car window. Then they drove to the 2600 block of Thompson Avenue where Ramirez set the witness's car on fire. Detectives found burnt Natural Ice beer cans in the car, court documents said.

Ramirez denied nearly everything. He admitted to being at the house and going to Phil's One Stop for beer, but he said when he left the house, everyone was alive. He denied fighting with Casares, shooting him or setting the house on fire, court records said.

The detectives also spoke to Casares' sister who said she spoke with her brother Thursday evening. He told her he was “partying with Trinidad and that Trinidad was taking him home.”

Court documents indicated Casares was homeless.

His sister also said that Trinidad “had wanted to kill Marcos in 2016” when the two of them were at a family gathering, but he did not kill him then because family was there, court documents said.

Ramirez was being held at Allen County Jail without bail.

jduffy@jg.net