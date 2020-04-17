Boy's mother urges people to lock guns

A billboard and banner campaign to get people to lock up their guns went up this month in Kosciusko County after a local 12-year-old boy died by suicide with a missing gun in February.

Although the banners are still up in Winona Lake and Rochester in neighboring Fulton County, the 8-by-10-foot billboards came down Thursday. Dan Brogan of Brogan Outdoor Advertising said he removed them on the advice of his attorney.

Brogan would not say what prompted the removal.

Ashley Sauer, 32, mother of Ayden Adee whose body was found in a wooded area close to Indiana 13 on Feb. 21, and her mother, Cris Aldridge, say Ayden's death could have been avoided had the gun he used to kill himself been locked away.

“If these billboards convinced at least one person to lock up their gun, it (would have) done its job, especially for people who have children around,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge depleted her savings account to have the billboards erected on Indiana 13, one at the intersection with Indiana 14 and the other at 600 County Road South. Another was expected to go up this week on Winona Avenue in the center of Warsaw, she added. Brogan said her money was returned.

“There were no names, no accusations,” Aldridge said. “They're taking away our freedom of speech. This violates every constitutional law I can think of.”

Indiana does not have a law requiring people to lock up their guns, but there are instances where neglect charges have been filed if guns are available to children.

Jestin Sauer, who had a 3-week temporary custody of Ayden while Ashley Sauer sought to place her son in the state's care, reported one of his guns missing at 2 a.m. on Feb. 20, several hours after Ayden went missing,

He told The Journal Gazette his handgun was kept in a holster by his bed in case he needed it for protection. His guns are now kept in a locked case, he added.

He said the billboards were placed very close to where he lived and his friends told him they were removed Thursday.

Ayden left Jestin Sauer's home around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19, reportedly after he went to the garage to hang up a coat. Documents turned over to The Journal Gazette said Ayden had run away from the home the week prior but was found by police and returned to the home.

“When the report came in about the missing gun, the entire shift went down there,” said Sgt. Chris Francis, public information officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

Francis described the area where Jestin Sauer's home is located as a “wooded, campy, hilly area close to Sellers Lake.”

The search was called off around 4 a.m. after the K-9 unit wasn't able to pick up a trace of Ayden, but resumed the morning of Feb. 20, Francis said. Aldridge said she called police to resume the search.

Meanwhile, a Silver Alert for Ayden was issued that day indicating that Ayden had a .40-caliber handgun.

Law enforcement including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources searched the Sellers Lake area until about 9 p.m. with drones, K-9 units and ATVs, the alert stated.

By the next morning, Feb. 21, law enforcement had recruited 50 volunteers who combed the area and eventually found Ayden.

“We take missing kids seriously,” Francis said, adding that law enforcement had used all the tools it had to find him.

Francis could not comment on Aldridge and Ashley Sauer's complaints that neither one of them was included in any updates, nor were they called when Ayden's body was found.

Ashley Sauer and Aldridge said they found out that Ayden was missing from Facebook posts made by her daughter Cadence. Jestin Sauer is not biologically related to Ayden, but is the father of Ashley Sauer's 15-year-old daughter Cadence, the women said.

Francis said notification to the next of kin is usually made in person. Aldridge said law enforcement visited her home in Winona Lake looking for Ayden on Feb. 21 shortly before his body was found.

An audio of a police interview turned over to The Journal Gazette reported that after Ayden took the gun, he sat for a while in the family truck parked in the driveway.

At some point, he scrawled “Suicide” on the back window and disappeared into the night, according to the report.

It wasn't the first time Ayden had expressed a desire to end his life, said Ashley Sauer, who has documented each visit to clinics, psychiatrists and the Plymouth Behavioral Center where, even with insurance, she ended up with a bill of more than $3,000 for a week's stay.

“We knew he needed 24-hour care,” Ashley Sauer said. “The school systems, mental health systems, law enforcement, DCS, everyone has failed us in this whole situation.”

Ayden, who had been diagnosed at various times with anxiety, bipolar disorder and depression, had problems since he was very young, Ashley Sauer said.

“We tried so much with Ayden,” Aldridge said. “We knew there was something wrong with him at a very young age.”

The billboards were to be up for at least six months, said Aldridge, who said she and her daughter will continue their campaign.

