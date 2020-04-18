Firefighter to be paid despite OWI charge

A Fort Wayne firefighter placed on unpaid status a month ago after being charged with drunken driving was returned to paid status Friday by the Fire Merit Commission.

The vote to reinstate Pvt. Marcus Ridley's pay was 3-2. Dennis Maxwell, a former firefighter, Lloyd Osborne, a local union official, and Tony Ridley, former firefighter, voted for the motion put forward by Maxwell.

Tony Ridley voted even though Stanley Levine, a retired judge, said there was a conflict because Ridley is related to Marcus Ridley. Levine and Sharon Peters, a local attorney, opposed the motion.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey said he wanted to follow the usual protocol in which a firefighter charged with a criminal misdemeanor is placed on unpaid status until the charge is adjudicated and the firefighter's driver's license reinstated.

There was no discussion during the meeting about why Marcus Ridley's pay was reinstated. Lahey did not want to speculate on why the three commissioners voted to reinstate Marcus Ridley's pay, but said the vote signified an unprecedented decision, even in light of delays in the court system because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ridley was charged March 16 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and suspended March 20. His license is suspended for a year.

“He refused to take a (breathalyzer) test, which is typically a year suspension,” Lahey said. According to information from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Ridley will be eligible in March 2021 to have his license reinstated.

However, his lawyer may be able to get his driver's license reinstated in less than a year, Lahey said. Typically, a firefighter returns to work once his license is reinstated and the criminal charge has been adjudicated.

With the vote, Ridley will be paid, but will not be back at work, Lahey said.

Levine said during the commission's meeting held by a teleconferencing call that “the proper way to handle this is to continue for 30 days or until this case is adjudicated.” By extending the unpaid leave status for 30 days, Marcus Ridley would have the incentive to get his case adjudicated, Levine added.

Peters said she thought that the commission should have “at a minimum” continued the unpaid status for the next 30 days. “I see no benefit to the city firefighers and no benefit to the citizens,” she said.

A conference involving attorneys in the case is set for May 15.

