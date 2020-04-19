Front-seat passenger dies after van hits tree

Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning at Maysville and Stellhorn roads.

Officers arrived in the area about 12:30 a.m. and said they found a full-size passenger van damaged after hitting a tree.

The female driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but a front-seat male passenger died in the crash, police said.

Police believe the van was traveling north on Maysville when it left the roadway and hit the tree.

Alcohol and speeding are believed to be factors in the crash, officers said.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.