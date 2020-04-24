Four people shot at Diplomat Drive apartment

Four people were shot during a party Friday at an apartment complex on Diplomat Drive.

An off-duty officer heard shots from McMillen Park around 9:10 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Paul Shrawder. When police arrived at the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive, they found four people suffering gunshot wounds. One victim was in life-threatening condition, while the other three had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Shrawder said the party was taking place on a front patio of the one-story apartments when the shooting occurred, although it's unclear from where the shots were fired. Police said they were looking for two possible suspects.

Witnesses at the scene said the victims were three men and a woman, all family members in their 30s and 40s.

A Ten Point Coalition member at the scene who did not want to give his name said, "We are trying to console the family and do what we do."

jduffy@jg.net

jgarvin@jg.net