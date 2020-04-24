FWPD asks for help in protecting its officers

Police dispatchers are asking callers to identify any COVID-19-positive people police may encounter during calls for service so officers can wear protective masks.

One officer who tested positive has returned to duty and “a few” other officers were tested, Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said Thursday. Another officer who retired in mid-April tested positive.

“We did have a person retire who, after coming into the police station, did get results back that he tested positive for the COVID-19. He did have contact with other officers. We have utilized every precaution for those officers and have sent them to testing,” Rosales-Scatena said in an email response Thursday. “As of today (Thursday), none have reported a positive test. We do not have all the tests back to my knowledge, but hopefully will soon. The person who retired had not been working in the capacity of an officer for some time so he was not out in public as a Fort Wayne police officer.”

The officer was not aware he was positive when he interacted with other officers, Rosales-Scatena said.

The police department was expecting a donation of personal protective equipment from Fort Wayne Subaru on Wednesday, but it was delayed, Rosales-Scatena said.

In the meantime, the department has enough masks to meet demand, although wearing masks has not been mandated, Rosales-Scatena said.

Officers are practicing social distancing and asking people to come out of their homes to talk when the officers respond to calls for service.

The latest numbers indicate that about 60 officers in the U.S. have lost their lives to the coronavirus, but their deaths have occurred in cities where the population is more dense, Rosales-Scatena said.

At the Fort Wayne Fire Department, one firefighter tested positive but the Allen County Board of Health “felt confident” he was infected while off duty, Adam O'Connor, Fort Wayne Fire Department deputy chief, said.

“He did spend time in the fire station after he had symptoms. The 10 firefighters he had contact with when he was symptomatic had to be quarantined for 14 days. None of them became positive.

“We paid to have a local company professionally clean both the fire station and the fire trucks so that fire service wouldn't lapse in that area,” said O'Connor. The quarantine was put into effect about a month ago, he added.

Fort Wayne Fire has enough PPE for now and is using it “at the expected rate,” O'Connor said. “At the current rate, we will have enough for at least another six weeks. We have contingency plans for when we run out of N95 masks. They are still impossible to find.”

