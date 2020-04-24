Friday, April 24, 2020 1:00 am
Stabbing inquiry underway
Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Thursday.
Officers said they arrived about 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Hanna Street and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded, officials said.
Police said some type of disturbance broke out on South Hanna just before the stabbing.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story