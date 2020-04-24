Stabbing inquiry underway

Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Thursday.

Officers said they arrived about 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Hanna Street and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded, officials said.

Police said some type of disturbance broke out on South Hanna just before the stabbing.