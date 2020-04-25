Calls for police service showing decline

Roads got safer in Fort Wayne during the first two weeks of Gov. Eric Holcomb's “Hunker Down Hoosiers” stay-at-home directive, while reports of crimes such as shots fired and disturbances increased.

“I believe people are adhering to the governor's 'Hunker Down Hoosier' order, as well as not having a lot of places for them to go,” said Lt.Tony Maze, the Fort Wayne Police Department's traffic expert.

“The nonessential businesses are at minimal staffing or closed,” Maze continued. “Whether it's businesses having people work from home or the nonessential businesses being closed, there are just not as many people on the road.”

The Journal Gazette obtained statistics from the Fort Wayne Police Department on all service calls for the last week in March – the 24th through 31st – and first week in April – the 1st through 7th – for this year and the same two weeks for previous years from 2016.

While law enforcement and some nonprofits worried that calls for domestic battery would rise, statistics did not show an increase. However, disturbances did increase, as did reports of shots fired.

This year, there were 49 traffic accidents during the last week of March and 56 in the first week of April. In the correlating weeks for 2016 through 2019, accidents ranged between 109 to 168.

Calls for service have to be weighed against a backdrop of fewer calls to police dispatch. The last week in March saw 2,181 calls for police runs; the first week in April had 2,052. During the preceding four years, calls for service ranged from a low of 2,631 to a high of 3,101.

Reports of shots fired jumped significantly to 46 reports the last week in March and to 56 the first week of April. During the same time period of 2016 through 2019, the range was 16 to 30 reports, statistics showed.

Two categories that saw a rise in calls to police were “disturbances” and “party armed.” Party armed indicates a person with a weapon.

During the last week of March, police responded to 154 disturbance calls, including 12 with party armed in the last week of March. During the first week of April, police had 187 disturbance calls with 18 reporting a “party armed.”

That is compared to a low of 129 during the four preceding years and a high of 158, an outlier that occurred in April 2017.

“We have seen disturbances go up as well as shots fired,” said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer. “It seems odd, and I say this, because disturbances are not family-related. Right now people are supposed to be limiting their exposure to non-live-in family members.

“With shots fired, it may be twofold. More people are at home to report it or more people are reporting because we have been out trying to get more neighborhoods involved in reporting crime,” Rosales-Scatena said.

Officials nationwide predicted a rise in domestic battery, but that has not been reflected in calls to Fort Wayne police, Rosales-Scatena said.

“Domestic disturbance,” and “domestic disturbance with battery” had basically the same numbers as the past four years.

“We were expecting our domestic and mental health calls to surge during this directive and right now, we aren't seeing that surge,” Rosales-Scatena said. “A few days have seen a moderate increase here and there, but nothing huge. Maybe if the directive continues, we will see some rise. Hard to tell.”

The stay-at-home order that went into effect March 25 will continue through at least May 1.

Mental health calls – as in “suicide attempts” and “suicide threats” – have seen no major fluctuations nor have calls reporting mentally ill persons.

Burglaries were down, but the first week of March this year did see a spike in reported armed robberies with 14. The range for the first four years and the last week in April is three to eight.

“Our numbers always ebb and flow,” Rosales-Scatena said. “Overall, with the exception of the two categories we are holding fairly steady as compared to previous years.”

