The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 am

    Calls for police service showing decline

    But reports of shots, disturbances rise; domestic calls same

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    Roads got safer in Fort Wayne during the first two weeks of Gov. Eric Holcomb's “Hunker Down Hoosiers” stay-at-home directive, while reports of crimes such as shots fired and disturbances increased. 

    “I believe people are adhering to the governor's 'Hunker Down Hoosier' order, as well as not having a lot of places for them to go,” said Lt.Tony Maze, the Fort Wayne Police Department's traffic expert. 

    “The nonessential businesses are at minimal staffing or closed,” Maze continued. “Whether it's businesses having people work from home or the nonessential businesses being closed, there are just not as many people on the road.” 

    The Journal Gazette obtained statistics from the Fort Wayne Police Department on all service calls for the last week in March – the 24th through 31st – and first week in April – the 1st through 7th – for this year and the same two weeks for previous years from 2016. 

    While law enforcement and some nonprofits worried that calls for domestic battery would rise, statistics did not show an increase. However, disturbances did increase, as did reports of shots fired.

    This year, there were 49 traffic accidents during the last week of March and 56 in the first week of April. In the correlating weeks for 2016 through 2019, accidents ranged between 109 to 168.

    Calls for service have to be weighed against a backdrop of fewer calls to police dispatch. The last week in March saw 2,181 calls for police runs; the first week in April had 2,052. During the preceding four years, calls for service ranged from a low of 2,631 to a high of 3,101.

    Reports of shots fired jumped significantly to 46 reports the last week in March and to 56 the first week of April. During the same time period of 2016 through 2019, the range was 16 to 30 reports, statistics showed. 

    Two categories that saw a rise in calls to police were “disturbances” and “party armed.” Party armed indicates a person with a weapon. 

    During the last week of March, police responded to 154 disturbance calls, including 12 with party armed in the last week of March. During the first week of April, police had 187 disturbance calls with 18 reporting a “party armed.”

    That is compared to a low of 129 during the four preceding years and a high of 158, an outlier that occurred in April 2017.

    “We have seen disturbances go up as well as shots fired,” said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer. “It seems odd, and I say this, because disturbances are not family-related. Right now people are supposed to be limiting their exposure to non-live-in family members. 

    “With shots fired, it may be twofold. More people are at home to report it or more people are reporting because we have been out trying to get more neighborhoods involved in reporting crime,” Rosales-Scatena said. 

    Officials nationwide predicted a rise in domestic battery, but that has not been reflected in calls to Fort Wayne police, Rosales-Scatena said. 

    “Domestic disturbance,” and “domestic disturbance with battery” had basically the same numbers as the past four years. 

    “We were expecting our domestic and mental health calls to surge during this directive and right now, we aren't seeing that surge,” Rosales-Scatena said. “A few days have seen a moderate increase here and there, but nothing huge. Maybe if the directive continues, we will see some rise. Hard to tell.” 

    The stay-at-home order that went into effect March 25 will continue through at least May 1.

    Mental health calls – as in “suicide attempts” and “suicide threats” – have seen no major fluctuations nor have calls reporting mentally ill persons. 

    Burglaries were down, but the first week of March this year did see a spike in reported armed robberies with 14. The range for the first four years and the last week in April is three to eight. 

    “Our numbers always ebb and flow,” Rosales-Scatena said. “Overall, with the exception of the two categories we are holding fairly steady as compared to previous years.”

    jduffy@jg.net

    Statistics

    Fort Wayne Police Department Calls for Service, last week in March, first week in April 2016-2020

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      2,875 3,101 2,798 2,880 2,181
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      2,893 2,927 2,631 2,788 2,052

    Specific Calls for Service

    Traffic Accidents

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      133 151 165 147 49
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      168 125 109 112 56

    Shots Fired

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      20 19 30 19 46
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      18 29 29 16 56

    Disturbances

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      113 134 141 138 154
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      141 158 129 151 187

    Party Armed

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      6 4 10 9 12
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      9 14 9 9 18

    Domestic Disturbance with battery

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      51 49 54 48 59
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      42 43 64 52 57

    Burglary

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      24 17 24 18 13
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      22 18 15 21 8

    Armed Robbery

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      0 5 3 8 14
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      4 6 5 3 4

    Attempted Suicide

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      6 7 9 10 6
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      6 3 7 4 9

    Suicide Threats

    March 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      24 20 27 39 33
    April 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
      21 29 32 24 33

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story