1 arrest in Waterloo shooting

A 34-year-old Waterloo man faces a charge of attempted murder after a shooting early Friday.

Waterloo police responded after 1 a.m. in a trailer park at 670 E. Union St., according to the Indiana State Police, which took over the investigation.

A man suffered at least one gunshot wound in the shooting and sought medical help at a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

State police said Jeffrey William Lucas Ecklid surrendered four hours later when officers arrived at his home inside the trailer park.

Ecklid was arrested and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.