Criminal confinement, battery charges netted in hotel beating

A 30-year-old Fremont man with legal troubles in Marion County faces new charges in connection to a hotel room meeting, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

Two state troopers and four Steuben County sheriff's deputies responded to the Traveler's Inn on Indiana 120 in Fremont at 10:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate a reported fight.

They found a battered 25-year-old Auburn man outside a hotel room. He claimed he had been held against his will in a hotel room, tied up and beaten, police said.

The authorities went to the room in question and found Joshua Burkey Baughman, who was initially "very uncooperative," police said, noting they wouldn't learn his name until later. Baughman refused to identify himself or talk about the other man's allegations, police said.

Officers secured Baughman, applied for a search warrant and, while executing that search warrant, found evidence of a crime scene confirming the other man's statement, police said.

Baughman was taken to the Steuben County jail, where authorities learned there was a full extradition felony warrant for him for a parole violation, police said.

Baughman was booked into the jail on multiple charges, including criminal confinement and battery causing injury, both felonies.

State police said Baughman will remain in custody pending an initial hearing, and then he will be transferred to Marion County to answer for the parole violation.

