Coroner: Shots killed man in woods

A man whose remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Allen County last fall was shot to death, the coroner said Monday.

The coroner ruled Ryan A. Baughman's death a homicide – the 30th of 2019.

Baughman, 28, was reported missing from Fort Wayne in February 2017.

People walking in the 19900 block of Doehrman Road, northwest of Woodburn, found the remains in October.

The coroner's office worked with several agencies, including local and state police and the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, to identify the remains.

Baughman was shot multiple times, the coroner said.

No one has been arrested.

