Crash badly hurts motorcycle rider

A Nappanee woman was in critical condition Monday after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County.

At 5:19 p.m. Sunday, Steuben County Sheriff's deputies responded to Bellefountaine Road and Lane 101 Ball Lake in Otsego Township for a reported single-vehicle crash, a news release said.

Upon arrival, deputies found Leah Fager, 20, in the road next to a Harley-Davidson. Fager was transported by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital for a possible head injury.

Witnesses told investigators Fager slowed to avoid a collision with another vehicle but lost control on loose gravel, causing the crash. Police say the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Fager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.