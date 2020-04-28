The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:00 pm

    Ohio crash sends truck driver to hospital

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    A 50-year-old man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after a crash this afternoon at an intersection a few miles east of the Indiana-Ohio state line, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

    The Defiance Post was investigating the collision, which happened at 4:11 p.m. today on U.S. 6 at County Road 6 in Williams County when a northbound commercial truck didn’t stop at a stop sign, police said.

    The vehicle collided with a semi-truck traveling west on U.S. Route 6, a news release said.

    The commercial truck driver – Samuel Blackburn of Edgerton, Ohio – was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Samaritan helicopter, police said. Police do not believe Blackburn was wearing a seat belt.

    Police did not provide a condition for the other driver, Mathew Myers, 48, of Hamilton.

    asloboda@jg.net

