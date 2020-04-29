Fight, threats preceded shooting of 4

A day after ending a fight with threats of retaliation, Bryshawn D. Terry opened fire at a southeast-side apartment complex, injuring four people, witnesses of the shooting told Fort Wayne police.

Terry, 28, faces four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness in the Friday night shooting at Diplomat Apartments.

His bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday, according to online court records.

In an interview with police, Terry admitted to the fight but couldn't remember making threats and denied allegations of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit made public Tuesday.

However, one of the people hurt identified Terry from a photo array as the person who raised a gun and shot at those outside, the affidavit said.

Freddie Kelsaw, 40, was seriously wounded by a gunshot to the knee; Samara Doughty, 42, and Jimmy Martin, 36, were each seriously injured by a gunshot to the leg; and Calvin White, 22, was critically injured by gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, the affidavit said.

The affidavit did not identify any of the people hurt as the person Terry reportedly physically fought with Thursday.

An apartment also was damaged, the affidavit said. It noted police found broken windows, several bullet holes and about 30 rifle casings.

“One of the 911 calls for the incident indicated that it sounded like automatic gunfire,” the affidavit said.

