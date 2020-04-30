4 injured in Lowe's by man with ax

A 24-year-old man wielding an ax inside Lowe's on Illinois Road on Wednesday was subdued by employees and customers and taken into custody, police said.

Joshua Harless was initially charged with battery and criminal recklessness, according to Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. Injuries to four people were minor, she said.

Witnesses said Harless, whose address was not identified, entered the store about 6 p.m. and grabbed an ax. Someone in the store quickly took the ax away from Harless, who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 209 pounds. He then grabbed another ax. He injured four people before being subdued and held down by employees and customers until police arrived, Rosales-Scatena said.

She said officers were called to a report on an active shooter inside the store but did not find evidence of gunshots. Witnesses told police there were no shots.

Officers cleared the store looking for possible other suspects but did not find anyone, Rosales-Scatena said.

