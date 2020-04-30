City man, 28, charged in fatal shooting

Marlon Kimbrough partied with some guys the night he was shot and killed, and one of them made him nervous, he told a female friend.

At 2:15 a.m. Jan. 6, the Indianapolis man sent a photo on his phone of himself and the others to that friend and texted he wanted her to have it in case anything happened to him.

Sometime before 11:40 p.m., Kimbrough was dead by the railroad tracks at Meyer Road and Oxford Street, shot four times – once in the back of the head and three times to the back of the neck, according to court documents.

Sedrick Williams, 28, of the 4500 block of Standish Drive, was charged with murder Wednesday. He is incarcerated at the Plainfield Correctional Facility in Plainfield for a parole violation.

Kimbrough and Williams knew each other from their time at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne homicide detective Matthew Cline. From October 2013 through February 2014, they were cell mates.

Kimbrough, whose nickname was “Lil snacks,” according to an entry in gunmemorial.org, worked as a weight trainer and in personal security in Indianapolis when he was released from prison after serving 22 years on a murder conviction.

Kimbrough was 17 when he killed a man in Indianapolis.

Not only did Williams appear in the photo Kimbrough sent to his friend, but the key and key fob to Kimbrough's white 2012 GMC Yukon turned up in Williams' possession at a Jan. 10 traffic stop, court documents said.

Detectives searched WiIliams' 2003 blue Chevy Impala a few days after the traffic stop. Using a product called “Blue star,” detectives found evidence of human blood on the front passenger door, seat visor and ceiling above the front passenger seat. Red stains were found underneath the Impala's carpet.

On Jan. 16, Williams was arrested for a parole violation and found to have a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun and a handgun magazine in his pocket, court documents said.

The next day, police found Kimbrough's Yukon at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pinegrove Lane between Fairfield Avenue and the Airport Expressway.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed someone dropping Kimbrough's Yukon there close to 2 a.m. Jan. 8 and what appeared to be an Impala driving away, court documents said.

On Jan. 23, detectives found a man identified as Witness 2 who accompanied Williams on the ride that would be the last one Kimbrough took.

Witness 2 said he and Williams picked up Kimbrough from a home and the three men went to a bar on Fort Wayne's north side.

After they left the bar, the witness drove the Impala while Kimbrough sat in the front passenger seat and Williams sat behind the driver.

While they were driving on Airport Expressway, Williams shot Kimbrough with a handgun, court documents said. The witness said he was told not to snitch or he'd get “two in the back of the head,” court documents said.

Once Williams was shot, the witness was told to drive to the railroad tracks where Williams kicked the defendant out of the car. Under threat, the witness helped Williams pull Kimbrough's body to the grass, each of them grabbing a leg.

After Kimbrough's body was dumped by the tracks, the two drove to Bluffton where Williams' girlfriend lived. They left the next morning with Williams driving. The witness said he sat in the back seat, because he didn't want to sit in “that stuff,” indicating blood.

Williams was also charged with using a firearm used the commission of an offense where death results.

