Man stabbed, shot; adult, teen charged

A 43-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested in the stabbing and shooting of a man early Wednesday in southwest Allen County.

Christopher Raymond Hatch, 43, and the 16-year-old suspect were charged with aggravated battery, said Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stone said.

Officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a home in the 10,000 block of Calera Passage about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim inside the car. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired. Stone said police believe the stabbing and shooting occurred inside the car.

No motive was given for the injuries. The incident is under investigation, Stone said.

