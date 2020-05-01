Aid sought to ID Kosciusko body

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying human remains found April 2 off Indiana 13.

DNA analysis confirmed the remains are those of a man who had black hair and was about 5-feet, 5 inches tall. Fingerprints and DNA samples failed to produce an identification in databases, according to a sheriff's office release.

The remains were found 300 yards off Indiana 13, south of Old Road 30, north of Pierceton. With the body were two shirts and a bracelet. The first shirt is blue, size small, Vans brand with long sleeves. The second is a sleeveless Maple Grove black jersey shirt that had been donated to Goodwill in 2016, according to its original owner.

The release said additional DNA testing is being conducted but has been delayed by COVID-19 closures.

Anyone with any information that can lead to the identification of the body is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at 574-267-5667.

jduffy@jg.net