Extortion involving underage girl alleged

First there were meet-ups for massages through a website called skipthegames.com.

Then came threatening messages through texts and phone calls and a demand for hush money.

Brooke Thompson, 39, of Ossian, told the victim in early April that she “knew” that the victim had had sex with an underage girl and that she was going to put flyers up all over his neighborhood and contact his business associates and family if he didn't meet her demands. Those demands ran into thousands of dollars, according to court documents.

Thompson was charged Monday with child sexual trafficking, corrupt business influence and intimidation. Her son, Caleb Thompson, 21, was charged the same day with corrupt business influence and intimidation, although the charges were dismissed Thursday, according to court documents.

To keep Brooke Thompson quiet, the victim met with Thompson and her son about four times in April at an undisclosed Kroger location. The first time the victim gave her between $2,500 and $3,000 and then $1,000 at each of the other meetings.

Each time he gave her money, it was preceded by the underage sex allegations and threats of public humiliation, court documents said.

After the last meeting at Kroger, the victim suggested paying Thompson and her son through Cash App so he would have a record of the payments.

On April 21, Caleb Thompson asked to meet the victim at 5 p.m. at the McDonald's in Waynedale. He told the victim he needed money because some dangerous people were after him and that they had no problem shooting him or the victim if he didn't pay them. The victim gave Thompson $1,000, court documents said.

By this time, the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics unit was involved. The victim sent Brooke Thompson a text message asking her how much money it would take to stop the allegations altogether. At first, she said $4,000, then $5,000, and then raised it to $6,000. They were to meet at the Waynedale McDonald's on April 24.

Around 4 p.m. that day, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Silver Buick Century registered to Thompson. Thompson was in the front passenger seat while another man drove and a second man was a passenger, court documents said.

Officers found more than 50 grams of marijuana and two marijuana cigars in the car.

During questioning, Thompson admitted to meeting with the victim for massages using the name “Carmen” and, at first, said her son and his friend were extorting money from the victim. Then she admitted that she also threatened the victim in exchange for money, court documents said.

She also said the original victim used skipthegames to meet up with “guys.”

Thompson identified a female named “Trinity” as the person who posed as an underage girl and that her son and his friend accompanied her on calls to get money from her clients, sometimes making up to $400, court documents said.

Caleb Thompson said his mother came up with the idea of threatening the victim with the story about having sex with a minor in exchange for cash. He also said his mother had identified the victim as someone who had money.

A forensic review of the original victim's cellphone revealed threatening messages from Thompson, messages such as “I want it all today y don't u open up your safe in the house cause u got it in there think real carefully.”

Thompson was released Thursday from the Allen County Jail on $37,500 bond.

