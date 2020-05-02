Documents detail effort at Lowe's to stop attack

It took three people to hold down the man who is alleged to have attacked customers with an ax at Lowe's on Illinois Road on Wednesday night.

Joshua Kayleb Harless, 24, of the 800 block of West DeWald Street, was charged Thursday with three counts of felony battery, felony criminal recklessness and battery. No motive for the attack has been provided.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, according to police. Documents filed in Allen Superior Court detailed the attack.

The first victim told police Harless chased him with an ax as Harless yelled “think I'm playin' with you, n-----.”

The victim said Harless “missed me by inches.” He was able to run out of the store with family members, court documents said.

The second victim said Harless came running toward him with a wooden-handled ax in the store's rear main aisle. Harless swung the wooden handle at the victim twice before the victim disarmed Harless. Harless then ran back to the ax aisle and grabbed a blue-handled ax and went back to the rear main aisle, court documents said.

The third victim said Harless swung the ax twice at him, but the victim was able to block Harless from striking. The third victim, however, was hit with the blue ax on the left side of his face and had a visible scrape.

After being hit with the ax, that victim tackled Harless to the ground and was aided by a Lowe's employee, who also was struck by the ax on the arm.

Yet another Lowe's employee stepped in to help the two others and was punched in the face by Harless. The three victims were then able to overpower Harless until police arrived.

Police said they responded initially to shots fired but could find no evidence of gunshots.

Harless was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $32,500 bail. He has a court hearing Tuesday.

