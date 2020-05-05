Tuesday, May 05, 2020 1:00 am
2 victims in Sunday night crash identified
Coroner rules blunt force; police say car was fleeing
DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette
Two Fort Wayne residents killed in a crash were identified Monday by the Allen County coroner's office.
Simone Ashley Dufor, 21, and Juwan Latrell Benson, 20, were killed by multiple blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle crash late Sunday, the coroner's office said in a news release.
According to Fort Wayne police, at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle disregard a traffic light at the intersection of Hobson Road and Coliseum Boulevard. Police say when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, Benson, who was driving, fled.
Less than a minute later, the vehicle struck a parked truck and a utility pole on Vance Avenue, just east of Coliseum Boulevard.
Dufor was pronounced dead at the scene. Benson was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounce dead. Dufor is Allen County's fifth traffic fatality this year, the coroner's office said. Benson is the sixth.
The crash remains under investigation.
