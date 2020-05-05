The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, May 05, 2020 1:00 am

    2 victims in Sunday night crash identified

    Coroner rules blunt force; police say car was fleeing

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Two Fort Wayne residents killed in a crash were identified Monday by the Allen County coroner's office. 

    Simone Ashley Dufor, 21, and Juwan Latrell Benson, 20, were killed by multiple blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle crash late Sunday, the coroner's office said in a news release. 

    According to Fort Wayne police, at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle disregard a traffic light at the intersection of Hobson Road and Coliseum Boulevard. Police say when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, Benson, who was driving, fled. 

    Less than a minute later, the vehicle struck a parked truck and a utility pole on Vance Avenue, just east of Coliseum Boulevard.  

    Dufor was pronounced dead at the scene. Benson was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounce dead. Dufor is Allen County's fifth traffic fatality this year, the coroner's office said. Benson is the sixth. 

    The crash remains under investigation.

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story