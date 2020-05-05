Tuesday, May 05, 2020 1:00 am
Dog rescued from burning home
Journal Gazette
No one was injured in a fire Monday at 1517 S. Windsor Woods Blvd., Fort Wayne firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to the residence at 10:49 a.m. and found a fire from the outside. The blaze had extended to the attic, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
A dog was rescued from the second floor, according to a statement.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
