Dog rescued from burning home

No one was injured in a fire Monday at 1517 S. Windsor Woods Blvd., Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the residence at 10:49 a.m. and found a fire from the outside. The blaze had extended to the attic, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

A dog was rescued from the second floor, according to a statement.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.