Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am
City man charged in armed robbery
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
The victim told police he knew his robber and had let him stay at his home for a week.
But about 7:10 p.m. March 23, after the victim told Devon M.L. King, 20, of the 1100 block of Burgess Street, that he'd give him $20, King demanded all of the victim's money, court records said.
King was charged Monday with armed robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
King arrived at his victim's home in a red 2005 Nissan Altima. The victim pulled out his wallet containing $200 and handed over a $20 bill.
Then King pulled a handgun and said “give me all the money.” The gun was about half the size of a 9 mm Glock, the victim told police.
King then got back into his Altima and drove west on Paulding Road.

