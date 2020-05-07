The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am

    City man charged in armed robbery

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    The victim told police he knew his robber and had let him stay at his home for a week. 

    But about 7:10 p.m. March 23, after the victim told Devon M.L. King, 20, of the 1100 block of Burgess Street, that he'd give him $20, King demanded all of the victim's money, court records said. 

    King was charged Monday with armed robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

    King arrived at his victim's home in a red 2005 Nissan Altima. The victim pulled out his wallet containing $200 and handed over a $20 bill. 

    Then King pulled a handgun and said “give me all the money.” The gun was about half the size of a 9 mm Glock, the victim told police. 

    King then got back into his Altima and drove west on Paulding Road.

    jduffy@jg.net

