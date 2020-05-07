Infant wounded in drive-by

An infant was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the 4500 block of South Monroe Street at Congress Avenue on Fort Wayne's south side.

Sgt. C. Taylor of the Fort Wayne Police Department said two to four shots were fired at an older-model silver Grand Am about 7:40 p.m.

As police surrounded the scene, the Grand Am was surrounded by yellow tape in the middle of the street. Police talked to neighbors, many of whom were outside in the fading daylight.

The baby and a 2-year-old were in the back seat and a male was driving when the shooting occurred, Taylor said. A bullet grazed the baby in the back of the head, but the injuries were not life-threatening, Taylor said.

A neighbor told The Journal Gazette he saw a woman carrying the baby up Monroe Street and crying, but it's unclear if the woman was inside the car when the shooting occurred. Taylor said he didn't know the infant's age or gender, but a relative said the baby is a 3-month-old girl.

Taylor said there are no suspects, but witnesses told police shots were fired from a dark green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

