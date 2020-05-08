26-year-old Bluffton man found slain in parked car

A 26-year-old Bluffton man found shot to death in a parked vehicle just southeast of Fort Wayne is Allen County's 12th homicide victim this year, authorities said Thursday.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department was called just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a car repair shop in the 7300 block of Wayne Trace near Tillman Road, just south of East Allen University/Paul Harding Junior High School.

Officers found an unconscious man in a parked vehicle, and medics determined he was dead, Detective Cpl. Adam Griffith said.

The Allen County coroner's office identified the man as Nicholas James Elsner, 26, of Bluffton.

Elsner's cause of death was a gunshot wound, the coroner determined after an autopsy. Elsner's death was ruled a homicide – the county's 12th this year.

The case is under investigation, Griffith said.

jduffy@jg.net