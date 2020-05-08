Shut Broadway tavern heavily damaged in fire

The closed Broadway Joe's Tavern sustained heavy damage during an afternoon fire Thursday.

No one was found in the burning building in the 2500 block of Broadway that has been closed for a while. The last Facebook post was made five years ago until someone posted a video of the fire Thursday.

Fort Wayne firefighters arrived at the burning one-story building about 3:45 p.m. and tried to push through the front door but were stopped by high heat and a lack of visibility, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

The original bar had two stories, but a fire about 16 years ago destroyed the second story, said O'Connor, who worked that fire as well.

Firefighters put out the fire at the building's rear and then went back through the front, searched the bar, office area and basement for possible victims, but found no one, O'Connor said.

Because of windy conditions, the fire spread quickly to the attic and eaves. American Electric Power was called in to remove a live wire at the back of the building, O'Connor said.

The bar sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage. No cause is known for the fire, which is under investigation.

