Battered woman found in north side home

A woman who hadn't been heard from for days was found inside her north side home Sunday with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Villa Park Court, a cul-de-sac north of Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, shortly before noon without much information, but at the scene they learned a woman living at the house hadn't been heard from for a couple of days, police said.

Upon entering the home, officers found a woman with several injuries, police said, noting it appeared she had been battered.

Paramedics tended to the woman before taking her to a hospital, where her injuries were described as life threatening, police said.

Investigators were speaking with neighbors Sunday to determine whether they witnessed anything, and crime scene technicians documented the scene and collected evidence, police said.

Police did not have information about a suspect.

asloboda@jg.net