The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 11, 2020 1:00 am

    Woman found beaten in her Villa Park home

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    A woman who hadn't been heard from for days was found inside her north-side home Sunday with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

    Officers responded to the 800 block of Villa Park Court, a cul-de-sac north of the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, shortly before noon without much information, but at the scene they learned a woman living at the house hadn't been heard from for a couple of days, police said.

    Inside the home, police found a woman with several injuries, police said, noting it appeared she had been battered.

    Paramedics tended to the woman before taking her to a hospital, where her injuries were described as life-threatening, police said.

    Investigators were speaking with neighbors Sunday to determine whether they witnessed anything, and crime scene technicians collected evidence, police said.

    Police did not have information about a suspect.

    asloboda@jg.net

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story