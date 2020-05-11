Woman found beaten in her Villa Park home

A woman who hadn't been heard from for days was found inside her north-side home Sunday with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Villa Park Court, a cul-de-sac north of the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, shortly before noon without much information, but at the scene they learned a woman living at the house hadn't been heard from for a couple of days, police said.

Inside the home, police found a woman with several injuries, police said, noting it appeared she had been battered.

Paramedics tended to the woman before taking her to a hospital, where her injuries were described as life-threatening, police said.

Investigators were speaking with neighbors Sunday to determine whether they witnessed anything, and crime scene technicians collected evidence, police said.

Police did not have information about a suspect.

