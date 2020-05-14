Armed robbery charge filed

Three men with guns kicked in the door and pistol-whipped a woman in the face, leaving a 6-year-old boy so traumatized he had a hard time breathing.

The break-in at 2:30 a.m. Sunday is detailed in court documents filed Wednesday and left the boy scared the men would return. Felix Veazy, 25, of the 2500 block of Brooklyn Avenue, was arrested in a traffic stop shortly after and is charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Veazy was driving a stolen Pontiac and had the owner's driver's license on him. He also had a stolen iPhone and 40 grams of marijuana.

When Veazy and two unidentified men burst into the home, they pointed guns at a man and took a 50-inch Samsung television and the cellphone, the document alleges. The men also took a 46-inch Dynex TV that was upstairs, as well as a 32-inch Hisense TV, court documents said.

“Where is your daughter?” Veazy reportedly asked the male victim.

Wearing a mask, Veazy went upstairs looking for a woman with whom he had had a relationship. He put a gun to the side of her head and told her, “I'll come back to finish you,” documents said. The woman told police she knew immediately it was Veazy by his voice.

The woman who was struck with the gun said they pointed a gun at her and demanded her iPhone. When she told the men she didn't have one, they struck her, documents said. Another woman who was lying in bed told investigators one man put a handgun to her forehead and asked for her cellphone, which she gave to him.

When Veazy and the two others left, they took the Pontiac and a red Dodge van, the affidavit said. Court documents did not indicate what happened to the van or the other men with Veazy.

Veazy is being held at Allen County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail. He has a court hearing Friday.

