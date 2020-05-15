Bank manager, friend arrested in robbery

A Chase Bank branch manager and her male friend planned to rob the bank where she worked for a while, police said.

Kelly Krieger, 35, who at first played the victim, and Horia Malutan, 43, chose the morning before Christmas, believing few people would be around. They managed to stuff $222,000 into a red bag.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Dec. 24, bank surveillance cameras showed Malutan overpowering Krieger and another female employee with a gun before forcing them to take him to the vault. Malutan was instructed by Krieger not to call it a safe.

On Wednesday, the two were arrested by the FBI's Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Fort Wayne Police Department and charged with armed robbery.

Malutan was identified after someone recognized him from an FBI Wanted poster. Law enforcement was able to match photographic images identifying articles of Malutan's clothing, his cellphone and his vehicle from information that came from the public, according to an affidavit from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, a release from the FWPD and FBI Fort Wayne office said.

Phone records tied Krieger and Malutan to the robbery. On the morning of the robbery, surveillance cameras outside the bank showed Malutan walking past Krieger's car with a red bag on his shoulder as she sat in it. A female employee opened up the bank's front doors and shut off the alarm.

Malutan then faked using the ATM machine while waiting for Krieger to appear at the door.

Malutan made a 10-second call to Krieger at 8:17 a.m. He made no other calls until he called his girlfriend at 8:31 a.m., after the robbery, the affidavit said.

While in the vault, Malutan further threatened Krieger and the other employee, saying “lie down and count to 100. If I see you again I'll kill you.”

The two women waited for a period of time and then called 911. Malutan made his exit out the bank's back door.

When police interviewed Krieger, she admitted they planned to rob the bank at 2601 Lower Huntington Road together, but when she went to Malutan's apartment to get her half of the money, it wasn't there.

Malutan paid her in small sums and the FBI believed the final total Krieger received was about $14,000. Some of the money was paid for babysitting his children, the affidavit said.

When police searched Malutan's apartment, they found several new televisions and a large computer monitor along with receipts detailing the cash purchase of these and other items after the bank robbery. They also found $6,000 in cash, three firearms and a ballistic helmet, the court affidavit said.

Law enforcement recovered an Audi sedan, a Lexus sedan, a Honda Civic sedan, and a BMW sedan from Malutan's apartment and separate garage.

Krieger and Malutan are being held at the Allen County Jail on federal holds without bail.

